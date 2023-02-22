Weather impacts on Ash Wednesday

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Continues Through Early Thursday... .Periods of freezing rain and sleet will continue over central Iowa this afternoon and evening while periods of moderate snow continues north. The precipitation will gradually begin to diminish from south to north overnight and into early Thursday. Strong northerly winds will produce widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,over far northern Iowa. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wintry Mix. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&