Weather impacts on Ash Wednesday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ash Wednesday services were cancelled across the viewing area due to the ice storm. However, there were some that had some alternate plans in place.
The combination of hills and ice are making travel rough across the Dubuque area. Since the weather took a bit to reach the area, KWWL was able to join St. Peter's Lutheran Church for their noon Ash Wednesday service.
Dubuque County is warning drivers to stay safe as road conditions worsen. Church services from Guttenberg to Dubuque were cancelled as a result. But not every church followed suit.
St. Peter's decided to hold their Ash Wednesday service at noon despite the circumstances. Although Head Pastor Matthew Agee said that many of their congregation opted to participate online.
Agee said, “We didn’t have that many people but I got plenty of text messages from people letting us know that they’d be joining us online. That’s really the benefit of COVID to actually have people prepared to worship and be part of a community and not always have to be present.”
Agee said that due to the conditions they are cancelling the 6:30 service. Instead, they will be broadcasting the noon service during that time.