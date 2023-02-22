 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Continues Through Early Thursday...

.Periods of freezing rain and sleet will continue over central
Iowa this afternoon and evening while periods of moderate snow
continues north. The precipitation will gradually begin to
diminish from south to north overnight and into early Thursday.
Strong northerly winds will produce widespread blowing snow and
visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,over far
northern Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wintry Mix. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather impacts on Ash Wednesday

  Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Ash Wednesday services were cancelled across the viewing area due to the ice storm. However, there were some that had some alternate plans in place.

The combination of hills and ice are making travel rough across the Dubuque area. Since the weather took a bit to reach the area, KWWL was able to join St. Peter's Lutheran Church for their noon Ash Wednesday service.

Dubuque County is warning drivers to stay safe as road conditions worsen. Church services from Guttenberg to Dubuque were cancelled as a result. But not every church followed suit. 

St. Peter's decided to hold their Ash Wednesday service at noon despite the circumstances. Although Head Pastor Matthew Agee said that many of their congregation opted to participate online.

Agee said, “We didn’t have that many people but I got plenty of text messages from people letting us know that they’d be joining us online. That’s really the benefit of COVID to actually have people prepared to worship and be part of a community and not always have to be present.”

Agee said that due to the conditions they are cancelling the 6:30 service. Instead, they will be broadcasting the noon service during that time.

