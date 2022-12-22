Warming Center locations in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Dubuque has released a schedule of warming center locations and times for Thursday and Friday.
Warming Centers can be found at:
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St.
Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The City is also advising that residents wear multiple layers of clothing.
- Inner Layer: Wear fabrics that will hold more body heat and don’t absorb moisture. Wool, silk, or polypropylene will hold more body heat than cotton.
- Insulation Layer: An insulation layer will help you retain heat by trapping air close to your body. Natural fibers, like wool, goose down, or a fleece work best.
- Outer Layer: The outermost layer helps protect you from wind, rain, and snow. It should be tightly woven, and preferably water and wind resistant, to reduce loss of body heat.