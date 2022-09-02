Viking Mississippi to make inaugural visit in Dubuque on September 6

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Viking Mississippi will be making its first stop in Dubuque on Tuesday, September 6.
The cruise ship will arrive at 11:00 a.m. and will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting, hosted by Travel Dubuque and the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Taking inspiration from the notable Viking Longships, the ship sports a sleek Scandinavian design. It accommodates for 386 guests in 193 all-outside staterooms.