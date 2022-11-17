UPDATE: Names released in Monday Farley tractor crash

FARLEY, Iowa (KWWL) - On Monday night, a 2004 Toyota Sienna rear-ended a tractor with manure spreader sending multiple people to the hospital.
The Sienna was driven by Randy Theobald who rear-ended the tractor driven by Carl Greenwood. Randy had two passengers identified as Susan Young and Pauline Theobald.
Susan and Randy were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Pauline was taken to a local hospital then flown to UI hospitals for possible life-threatening injuries.
Dubuque County Sheriff says Greenwood did not have a reflective device for slow-moving vehicles on the tractor and was cited.
