UPDATE: Asbury city council votes down ATV/UTV ordinance

ASBURY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Asbury city council on Tuesday night will go over the second reading on an ordinance that would allow ATVs and UTVs on city streets. However, the city's Mayor thinks that the council will vote to reject the changes.
If the ordinance is rejected, this would be the second year in a row that an ordinance like this has been voted down by the Asbury city council. Mayor Jim Adams says it's likely to happen.
The city council rejected the ordinance last year on its second reading in a 3-2 vote. The councilors against the ordinance cited safety concerns and a lack of data around UTVs and ATVs on roads.
Mayor Adams says that over the past year, they've heard almost nothing negative about ATVs on the roadways.
Mayor Adams said, "No problems. There’s been three or four incidents with ATV's throughout the county in the last year. No serious injuries. The police chiefs are telling us they’re just not hearing any concerns from residents in terms of these operating on city streets.”
Mayor Adams says that Asbury's Police Chief wrote both ordinances and has been in favor of their passing. However, he says from what he's heard from city councilors and several members of the community, the vote on Tuesday night may be similar to last year's.
Mayor Adams also added, "I encourage councilors to at least try this. Because they can rescind it in 24 hours. But at least let's try it on the streets and see how it goes. If it doesn't work, let's stop it right there. But right now nobody can agree because we don't have actual data in our city and our residents don't get to see it first hand."
Mayor Adams says that there have been petitions submitted in favor and against the ordinance ahead of the meeting. If the ordinance is rejected, it is not able to be made into a citizen's referendum.
The city council meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. Mayor Adams will not be able to vote on the ordinance
UPDATE:
In a 3-2 vote the change was rejected by city council.
The Asbury city council room was packed Tuesday night with people both for and against allowing UTVS and ATVS on city streets.
The majority of residents who spoke, spoke against the ordinance change.
“This is a quiet community, we moved here for a reason," John Mcboyd, an Asbury resident, shared. "I have two young children as well. I do not support this. I don’t want these going into my community. I respect people who want this I just don’t think its the right thing for Asbury,”
However several residents spoke out for the ordinance change, citing their frustrations in dealing with inconsistent regulations between the county roads and Asbury's and the lack of issues in towns that have adopted similar laws.
“We believe the number is 231 towns have opened up since July 1st," said Dale Leslein, president of the Dubuque County ATV/UTV alliance. "100 percent of them remain open. Not one of them have gone back and kicked ATV and UTVs out because of problems.”
While this decision can not be brought up again this year, Mayor Adams said ahead of the meeting that this could become an issue in the vote in November
“There are a couple council seats up for re-election so that very well could be an election topic.”