University of Dubuque President initiates moves to step down as search for successor begins

DUBUUQE, Iowa (KWWL) -- University of Dubuque President Rev. Jeffrey F. Bullock has initiated the process of stepping down. On Tuesday morning, Bullock initiated the process of stepping away with the Board of Trustees.
Bullock will remain President until a successor is found, which could take between 16 - 30 months, depending on the search process. Afterward, Bullock will serve in an "of counsel" capacity for the University.
Bullock said in a press release, "As I hope you know, I have never been one to think about legacy. Instead, I have preferred to be forward-looking and I have come to the conclusion that, after 25 years, it is time for the Board of Trustees to begin the process of identifying another leader that, in partnership with the Board, faculty, staff, students, and alumni, will carry forward the important Mission of the University of Dubuque. In sharing this transition at this time, I am providing ample notice in order for the Board to undertake an intentional search for a new president and effectuate a smooth transition for this office.”
Bullock became the 11th President of the University in 1998 when he replaced Acting President J. Bruce Meriwether.
Board Chairman Joseph Chlapaty said, "I believe this will be a positive development as it relates to the next chapter in the University of Dubuque’s life along with Jeff. Jeff will remain with the University of Dubuque after this period in an of counsel role, and I look forward to working with the new president and Jeff as we continue to move forward.”
Bullock reflected on his tenure, saying, "As I have said on many occasions, when I walk this campus, I don’t see buildings; I see people. I see students that now have children attending here. I see alumni who welcomed us into their ‘family.’ And I see colleagues and trustees – some still here and many of whom are now gone – with whom we have had the privilege of sharing this journey together. It truly has been a breathtaking experience."
The Board of Trustees will begin the Presidential search in April.