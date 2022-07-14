University of Dubuque alum Tony Danza to return for show, 50th reunion in October

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Actor and entertainer Tony Danza, who is a University of Dubuque alum, will be returning to campus in October for a Homecoming performance of his live show.
The show is titled Standards & Stories and is performed with Danza's four-piece band. It will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, as Danza returns to the University for his class' 50th reunion.
“I’ve been lucky. Lucky to come to the University of Dubuque and lucky to still be around and be able to come to our class’ 50th reunion," Danza said in a release. "Adding to all of this luck, I get to perform during the weekend. It’s a great honor to be a part of the reunion weekend and to pay tribute to the University because much of who I am today is a result of the time I spent here. I want to thank the school’s staff, present students, my classmates, and everybody else here at the University. And lastly, all I can say is, fight on Spartans down the field, onto victory.”
The release from the University says that the show combines performances of Danza's favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, while also telling personal stories, tap-dancing, and playing the ukulele.
Danza is best known for his roles on the TV Series Taxi and Who's the Boss? He went to the University of Dubuque on a wrestling scholarship, and also had a career as a professional boxer.
The show will be at 8 p.m. at John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center and tickets to the public will range from $34-$52. Tickets will be available at a lower price range for students and anyone affiliated with the University of Dubuque. They will go on sale on Thursday, July 21 at the Farber Box Office. People can also call 563-585-SHOW or buy them online HERE.
“We are so excited to have Tony return to his campus home for Homecoming 2022! The weekend will be filled with many special events from campus tours to reunions and tailgates to sporting events, but one of the Homecoming highlights is always the show at Heritage Center,” Katie Kraus, director for alumni engagement, said.