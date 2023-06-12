UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital recognized for pediatric readiness

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital in Dubuque is the third hospital in Iowa to be recognized for its readiness to provide emergency care through the Iowa Pediatric Emergency Assessment and Care (IPEAC) Recognition Program.
The Iowa Department of Human Services (HHS) made the announcement on Monday.
UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital is a 126-bed hospital. Participation in the IPEAC program was offered to all 117 Iowa hospitals after a pilot program last fall.
To be recognized, hospitals must have completed an application, including requirements for equipment, training and support of pediatric patients and their families.
Margot McComas, chief of Iowa HHS’s Bureau of Emergency Medical and Trauma Services, said in a press release, "We are so proud of UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital’s work in pediatric care. This recognition really demonstrates that hospitals of all sizes can achieve the program goals and provide quality emergency care for children.”
Chad Wolbers, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital, took pride in the recognition.
Wolbers said, “It really underscores our work to care for patients of all ages. We are grateful for the support provided by this new program, which will help to ensure that Iowa's health care facilities are ready and able to provide the best emergency help for children."