Two people hurt in Dubuque crash on Monday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were hurt with minor injuries in a Dubuque crash on Monday morning.
According to Police, a vehicle driven by Marlene Lund lost control going down a hill on Cedar Cross. Lund's vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on, which was driven by Thomas Selle.
Two other passengers, Peggy and Rachael Selle, were in the struck vehicle.
According to Police, Peggy and Rachael were transported to a hospital for complaints of pain, though the injuries are most likely minor. Thomas and Lund were unharmed in the incident.
Lund was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.