Two charged in Dubuque stabbing incident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people have been charged in a stabbing incident in Dubuque.
The stabbing happened on Saturday, May 27 near West 15th and Central Avenue around 2:00 a.m.
Investigators say that Lorenzo Eggleston, Dayvel Faulkner and several others attacked the victim in an alley.
Eggleston and Faulkner were arrested for the alleged stabbing, despite Faulkner telling investigators that he did not take part in the assault.
Faulkner has been charged with participating in a riot. Eggleston has been charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury, and participating in a riot.
The victim was stabbed at least five or six times to several areas of the body, but is expected to be okay.
Eggleston posted a $20,000 bond and was released, though Faulkner currently resides in jail.