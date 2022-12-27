Towing companies see uptick in calls for service during the winter storm

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With all of the snow that has landed in the last week, local tow truck companies have been very busy.
With the blizzard last week, and additional snow on Monday morning, towing companies have seen their call volume double. They've even had to bring on more staff to keep up.
Dan Ernzen, manager of Beidler Towing, said that they usually double their staff for the winter to be ready. Ernzen says that it slowed down over the weekend, but was back to the high volume at the start of the week.
Ernzen says that it's not just people getting stuck on the highway that are asking for help.
He explained, "Jumpstarts, you know when the temperature drops like that batteries can’t handle the cold and that’s, I’d probably say, 70% of our calls are jumpstarts.”
Ernzen says that even with the high volume of jumpstarts, they still prioritize people in dangerous conditions, like being stuck on the side of a highway.
As temperatures warm up this week, they expect their call volume to slow down. However, they say that there is a long way to go until the season is over.