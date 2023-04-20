Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman speaking in Dubuque on Thursday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Olympic Medalist Aly Raisman is in Dubuque on Thursday for this year's Riverview Center's "Evening of Light."
Raisman is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist for Team USA Gymnastics, and one of hundreds of young women and girls who were sexually abused by Doctor Larry Nassar during his time with the team.
Raisman, along with other stars like Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney, were part of a major lawsuit against the FBI for their handling of the reports of abuse.
Executive Director for the Riverview Center Gwen Bramlet-Hecker hopes that people hear Raisman's story and continue to stand up for victims.
Bramlet-Hecker said, "If they are in the workplace, if they are part of a school system or a sports system and this happens, this occurs or they hear this occurs, what are they going to do about it? How are they going to make sure to step up and protect the children and make sure perpetrators don’t have the access.”
She continued, "The systems of this world -systems we’re all part of - whether it be systems of our work, of our family, our churches, our schools, our children's’ sports...systems that too often historically have protected the perpetrators like Larry Nassar who did this for years without any other adult stepping in.”
Raisman takes the stage at 6:30 p.m.
If you can't make the event, Raisman will speak at the Bienvenue in Cedar Falls on Friday night.