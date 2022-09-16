This church's pipe organ is singing once again after months of support from the community

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Back in June, the congregation of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque put out a call for help after they discovered their decades old pipe organs was at risk of going silent forever. The community answered then, and has continued to help through the summer. Now the restoration project is finally at its completion.
The over 2,000 pipes and pieces of the massive instrument were returned from being repaired and releathered at the end of August. After they were all put back in place specialists from Dobson Pipe Organ Builders spent the last two weeks getting each pipe at the right tune.
Dobson's owner John Panning, says people would be surprised at what goes into getting it right.
"Organ pipes are basically specialized whistles," Panning said. "Each one makes its own specific pitch. Like a slide whistle or a trombone the longer it is the lower the pitch, so each pipe has a little mechanism on it to change the length of it.”
Work wrapped up Friday morning. Now with the music returned the congregation plans to host a celebratory concert. However details are still being ironed out.