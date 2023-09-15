The honeybee is thriving while American bees are dying out

IOWA(KWWL)-- America’s native bees are in trouble, and a part of the risk could be coming from the honey bee. Experts say there are more honey bees now than ever before, but that comes at the same time native pollinators are becoming harder to find.
Several years ago there was international outcry that the honeybee was going to die out. Community action across the world over the past years solved that, however the honey bee is a European insect. While they’ve thrived, native bees and other pollinator species have been dying out.
Iowa has close to 400 native pollinator species, from monarch butterflies to the American bumblebee. A good portion of those are native bee species.
Despite that Jessica Butters, pollinator specialist with the environmental group Prairie Rivers of Iowa, says there has never been more European honeybees in the state. A lot of that, she says, comes from local hobbyists who took up the task of managing their own hives to help save honeybees when they were threatened.
Now these honeybees are competing with our local insects, and they're not just taking away food sources.
“Large colonies in close quarters, you can imagine that means a possibility for disease, and vectors for disease, that kind of thing," Butters says. "So having parasites hop from honey bees to native bees, especially bumblebees is a concern.”
Butters says by their research a good portion of native bees are dying from disease rather than loss of land. Iowa State University estimates the American bumblebee has seen about a 50% decline in the last decade, and rusty patch bees, another native to Iowa, have seen a 90% decline since the 1990s. At this point the rusted patch bee is considered federally endangered.
According to Butters the impact of this isn't limited to the local insect life.
“Because honeybees are generalists they don’t have the same anatomy as our native bees and they don’t visit all of our native flowers evenly," she says. "So they could also be impacting out native plant communities as well.”
She shares there are other contributors to the loss of native plant life in Iowa.
However honeybees pushing out or spreading diseases to native pollinator species makes efforts to bring back native plants harder.
To help mitigate this, Butters advises any local beekeepers look into ways they can help out native bees as well.
“You can have what they call a bee hotel," she explains "Have a lot of different sizes for all the different species, they all have different parameters for what kind of tube they like."
Butters says she doesn’t want any beekeeper getting rid of their hives. Instead along with some bee hotels beekeepers should make sure they’re planting a variety of native flowers so there isn’t as much competition.
However she shares its not just honeybees that are the problem.
“Pesticides are also impacting our pollinators as well," she says. "Especially the new nicotinoids, and that’s of course in turn effecting bird populations because their food source is declining.”
Butters says on average, residential yards are getting two to three times the amount of pesticides farmers are using. She says the endangered rusted patched bee has been one of the many insects feeling the brunt of this, and to bring them back Iowans might need to let their yards be a little wild.
“We use too many pesticides and we’re aiming for protection when really we should be hoping for a much more inclusive yard, she says. "That means, you know, things might be chewing on your roses, or your tomato plants, but that means you’re providing a habitat."