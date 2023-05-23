The Gift of Mother's Milk: Human milk dispensaries may be coming to a town near you

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Formula used to be the easy stop gap for mothers who couldn't produce enough milk for their babies. Now with a shortage ongoing, that’s no longer a consistent option. However, human milk still is. That is why Iowa's first ever human milk dispensary was opened in Dubuque.
The dispensary opened up at Mercy One Dubuque on May 5th, in conjunction with the University of Iowa's human milk bank. Amy Blum, a lactation consultant at the Mercy One birth center, says it was established to answer a growing need they've seen in the community.
“If you need a supplement on top of breastfeeding then they can come right to us right away," Blum said. "They just need a prescription from their doctor or pediatrician.”
Blum says once mothers in need of milk have that prescription, they can go to Mercy One Dubuque's home store and order a 100 milliliter bottle for just $15. This is a significant drop from what they would have to pay before.
“We can make donor milk available for moms locally," Blum shared. "And that helps them avoid the shipping cost which is around $57 to have donor milk shipped to them.”
If you’re not close to the Dubuque dispensary, the milk has to be delivered all the way from the Mother’s Milk Bank in Iowa City. That is the only human milk bank in Iowa.
The bank was started back in 2002 under the University of Iowa. At first they just focused on providing supplemental human milk for premature birthed babies who needed it. Now, they serve the entire state and more.
“Started out here at the U, but it was always intended to go outside of here," Jean Drulis said. "And we ship across the nation.”
Drulis is the co-founder and director of Mother's Milk Bank. She says they have collection depots they’ve opened across the state to make collection easier. Dubuque's Mercy One was the Milk Banks fifth depot, opened back in 2008.
All of the milk they collect, they pasteurize, to make sure its safe.
“We use the pasteurization process just to get rid of any bad bacteria in there that might stay," Ellie Bryan shared, the head of pasteurization at the bank. "And then, once we do pasteurize , we send it over to the state hygienic lab, just to triple check.”
Bryan says the lab typically processes 1400 ounces of milk a day. All of it comes from donors.
“You want to be a milk hero? Save lives, become a milk donor,” Drulis joked.
However, she says it's no joke that there has been a long time need for human milk to supplement a mother’s supply when their baby is still on that milk diet. This is especially the case for premature births.
“All babies do well on human milk," Drulis explained. "Babies are born to be fed on human milk. However for the premie its of the utmost importance, their fragile bodies.”
Since the pandemic started Drulis says they've actually received more than enough milk to handle supplying both hospitals and families at home, but the demand is growing.
“We dispensed in 2022 was a little bit shy of 250,000 ounces, so to give you a little bit of an idea," she shared. "That was a 22 percent increase from the year before.”
Durlis says they plan to expand their coverage to even more dispensaries past Dubuque. However, she believes it's going to be tricky keeping a steady supply of human milk.
“It’s a finite experience, the lactation period," Drulis explained. "When donors leave us we need to keep finding donors so we’re always, always in need of more milk donors.”
Each donor can give a significant amount, helping several families at a time. Kayla McCarthy is a registered nurse in Mercy One Dubuque's labor unit, and a recent donor to milk bank. She says after her son stopped drinking human milk, she donated a total of 2000 ounces.
“I kinda just wanted to be able to give back," McCarthy said. "And I appreciated the donor milk that we got to use when he was a newborn so it was nice to be able to reciprocate that.”
Donors have to go though a strict screening process that involves a verbal and written questionnaire, a blood test, and approval from their doctor. Even then, the milk is always mixed with other donors during the pasteurization process to ensure nothing carries over.
Drulis says currently the milk bank is not the answer for everyone. The milk and shipping costs are not covered under any insurance so you would have to pay out of pocket. She says her team is working with people in the legislature to get human milk covered by Medicare, but that's still a ways off.
However, if you’re not near the milk bank or the dispensary and you can’t afford the out of pocket costs, there are other options.
Sara Yenzer donated her own milk to a mother in need after connecting with her on a Facebook group.
“The delivery was rough and there was some complications that limited her ability to produce milk," Yenzer shared. "So I was baby Sally’s donor.”
Yenzer says she was driven to donate because of the loss of her own child during complications in the birth.
“When I woke up I asked for Penelope, and they told me they did CPR and they did what they could but they couldn’t bring her back,” Yenzer said, through tears.
However she says that loss is what drove her to help.
“My milk came in and I had to make a decision about whether or not I was going to suppress it," Yenzer said. "Or whether I could do something for somebody else.”
The FDA recommends if you're not getting human milk through a milk bank network, make sure the person who it's coming from is healthy. Otherwise, any illness or bacteria could transfer to your child.
If you want to donate to or utilize the Mother's Milk Bank more information can be found on their website.