Teen charged in Dubuque murder has request to move case to juvenile court denied

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A teenager charged in a high-profile murder case in Dubuque will have her case in adult court after her motion to move to juvenile court was denied.
17-year-old Tiarha Godwin was charged with the first-degree-murder and robbery of Lonnie Burns in February. Godwin has pled not guilty to the charges.
Four other people are also facing murder charges from the incident. They are Aaron C. Johnson, Jermaine Bolds, Terry Valrie and Kenneth D. Reed. One of the teens originally charged, Laniga Hannon, has since had her charges dropped.
Police say that the group attacked Burns in a planned robbery after he reached out to Godwin for sexual favor in exchange for marijuana. A gun was pulled during the incident, resulting in the death of Burns.