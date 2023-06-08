Teen accused of Dubuque murder has charges dropped

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of six people accused of a Dubuque murder are getting their charges dropped.
18-year-old Laniga Hannon was originally charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Lonnie Burns in February.
Court documents have since revealed that the incident was a planned robbery that went wrong.
Burns, who was the victim, reached out to 16-year-old Tiarha Godwin on snapchat to ask her for sexual favors in exchange for marijuana and money. Police say that Jermaine Bolds learned about the offer and told Godwin to set up a meeting.
The Dubuque County Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Hannon this week.
The other five people facing charges are Aaron C. Johnson, Jermaine Bolds, Tiarha Godwin, Terry Valrie and Kenneth D. Reed.