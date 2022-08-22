Teacher at Dubuque middle school creates mental health space for students

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- The school year is knocking at the door for most districts in Iowa. In Dubuque many in the school district are considering how to support their students mental health in the coming year. With the district unable to create more of their Brain Health Retreat rooms one staff member at George Washington Middle School in Dubuque is making an alternative.
The Dubuque Community School District debuted their Brain Health Retreat rooms in January at their two high schools, Hempstead and Senior. In their first semester of use the district found them to be a phenomenal success. Over 1,000 unique students visited the rooms over 3,000 times. Most students reported in a self survey their time in the room significantly decreased their anxiety and stress levels.
However, Shirley Horstman, the district's Executive Director of Student Services, says finding the funding and staff to run the rooms prevents them from making more at other schools.
"In addition to needing space to put the rooms it's also staffing," Horstman said. "We have the equivalent of a school counselor in each of our highschool brain health rooms."
Horstam says finding those counselors and the money to pay them is something the district is working on, but not something they see happening in the immediate future.
In the meantime, some staff members at the younger levels are making do. Sara Dowell created a mental health space between her and her fellow counselor’s office. She modeled it after the brain health room at Hempstead. However it lacks the full-time mental health counselor the ones at the high schools have.
While it’s not up to the same level, Dowell says she felt it’s integral students have this space.
“People kind of lost those safe places and those safe people that they need to connect with and it was very isolating," Dowell said about students coming out of the pandemic. "Now that we’re kind of moving in a positive direction from there, having this space is just supporting those needs.”
Dowell says the room is still a work in progress. However she says none of it would be possible without the support she’s received from the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools. The foundation gave Dowell funds last year to create the space. This year they’ve continued that support.
Amy Unmach, the foundation's Executive Director says they are awarding Dowell 500$ from the Judi Chandlee Tribute to Teachers Fund. 200$ more than she asked for initially.
“We all know that teachers are very humble and a lot of times they don’t want to ask for the full amount," Unmacht said. "They feel like they’re asking for too much. So when we were reviewing these grants, especially Sara’s was one of them. We go, we know she could do so much more.”
Dowell is one of 17 teachers in Dubuque being awarded money from the fund, totalling to $7,100.
Unmacht says the applications for the fund will open back up in September.