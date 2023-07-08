Switch Homes begins construction on a new sustainable living community in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Construction is underway on a new 105-unit sustainable living community in Dubuque. Switch Homes held a groundbreaking ceremony and open house on Friday at "The Farm," which is located just off Northwest Arterial.
The new community will include DOE Zero Energy Ready homes. According to the company, each of their homes will be built with high-quality, recycled materials. The homes use solar panels and smart devices to save money on maintenance costs and last longer.
Switch Homes also plans to build community gardens, ample green space, walking trails, and a community park within The Farm neighborhood.
"I am very excited to see our vision of a thoughtfully designed housing community become a reality in Dubuque, Iowa," Matt & Nikki Mulligan, who founded Switch Homes in 2021, said. "Dubuque is a special place in Eastern Iowa that is situated along the Mississippi River and is home to amazing people that hold a genuine commitment to each other and their community. We can't wait to celebrate its completion in the coming years!"
The home development company is based in Dubuque. Switch Homes already has communities in Bettendorf and Davenport. The company said the Dubuque community is the first of several proposed master-planned communities in Iowa.
Dubuque City Council created an urban renewal area with roughly $4.3 million in tax increment financing incentives for infrastructure improvements.
According to the city, about $10 million worth of infrastructure improvements are needed on the 80-acre property, including new streets, sidewalks, and utility connections.