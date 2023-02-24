Suspect charged in recent Dubuque homicide case in Illinois

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man has been arrested and charged in Illinois in relation to a recent homicide case in Dubuque.
The United States Marshal Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in detaining 25-year-old Aaron C. Johnson on an arrest warrant in Chicago on Thursday.
They were able to track Johnson down based on information gathered in the weeks following the murder.
Johnson is charged with the 1st-degree murder of Lonnie E. Burns. Johnson is currently in custody in Illinois on a $1.5M bond.
Police say that the investigation is ongoing.