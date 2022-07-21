Surge of COVID-19 cases in Dubuque forces opera house to postpone opening show

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- As national and local health agencies are preparing for another surge, experts say the Omicron BA5 and BA4 sub-variants are more effective at going around both natural and vaccine immunity.
"We're seeing people be reinfected that might have had COVID in january or march," Mary Rose Corrigan said, Dubuque's Public Health Specialist. "We're also seeing people getting it for the first time who are either unvaccinated or had been vaccinated and fully boosted."
Corrigan says the reason the two subvariants are spreading so easily is they have a different shape of surface protein. This makes it more likely for them to go undetected by antibodies. Making both vaccine and natural immunity less effective.
"As the transmission of this coronavirus continues, it continues to change, and learn how to evade our defenses," Corrigan said.
In Dubuque this surge in cases is being felt. A portion of the 191 cases in the last week were from the crew of Dubuque's Grand Opera House. They were forced to cancel their opening weekend of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels because over a quarter of the crew tested positive.
"We took all the necessary steps to be as careful and cautious as we were during the rehearsal process," Nick Halder, the opera house's executive director, said. "But with the nature of this show and the dancing and the close quarters, people were very close."
According to Halder, over a quarter of the crew came down with COVID-19 in the weekend leading up to their original opening night set for Saturday. Halder says once they saw how many cases they had, hander says they had no choice.
"Trying to take all things into account, and first and foremost people's safety and well being," Halder said. "There really wasn't much of a choice to make once we started to see the number of cases increase between our company members."
Corrigan says vaccines and boosters are still the best way to avoid severe symptoms if for people who develop COVID-19. However, she warns the best defense may be a return to social distance practices.
"We have to go back to some of our original strategies and tools," Corrigan said. "And that is not going into crowded spaces for a significant length of time, wearing masks when you're in those public spaces, and now more than ever it's important to wear those N95 masks."
Rehearsals for the Grand Opera House resume next week as well as the show. It now premieres July 28th. Halder says they have no plans yet to implement stricter policies for the audience.