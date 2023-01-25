Students say they are not done yet after University of Dubuque suspends Greek Life

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Dubuque (UD) has suspended all four of its Greek Life organizations because of a lack of membership, with only ten total students among them. However, those students say that they feel blindsided.
Greek Life used to be a major aspect of life on campus, with around a hundred years of history with the school. In recent years though, numbers have dwindled and now students and alumni say that they feel the school is making sure they stay down.
The announcement came last Wednesday in an e-mail to the UD students who were in Greek Life. The school stated after warning the students and advisors last year to pick up efforts to make Greek Life more visible and pick up recruitment efforts. The school felt they weren't following through.
However, Megan Schmid, President of the Lamba Tau Delta Sorority at UD, says that they were doing their best to bring in more.
"There's always more that you can do as an org. But you also have to think we're all college students with multiple classes, jobs, extra things, so there's only so much time we can really put into recruitment and there's only so much we can do as busy college kids."
Schmid says that communications with the administration has been difficult with them being vague at all times. She says that they never indicated they were thinking of suspending the group this soon.
When KWWL spoke to students on campus, most said that they didn't see much activity from Greek Life. However, they felt that suspending them is the wrong move.
Nelson Edmonds, Vice President of Student Engagement at UD, said in a statement that they plan to work with Greek Life to help create success in the future.
He said, "The University of Dubuque’s Greek Life has a long and rich history of providing students with opportunities in leadership and student engagement, and the Office of Student Life is committed to working with Greek Life members and their advisors to help build and support their efforts to continue those traditions of successes built by so many who have come before them."
Schmid told KWWL that they have a meeting with Greek Life leaders and the administration on Wednesday night, where she hopes the suspension will be lifted.