Structural integrity of historic Dubuque building called into question

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Roads are closed in Dubuque near the Brewing and Malting Company building on Tuesday, with officials saying that the building is at risk for collapse.
The building is well over 100 years old, and over the last five years its past has begun to catch up with it. After making repairs several months ago due to similar concerns about the towers, a new report has found that the entire building's stability is in question.
KWWL spoke with building owner Steve Emerson on Tuesday, who said that he's having a team of structural engineers analyze whether the building can be shored up.
In June, concerns were growing over the speed that the building was crumbling. A team was sent into the building in July, and 10 different problem spots were discovered across the building. Issues included bricks falling off onto the streets, interior support beams beginning to come apart, and several sections of wall leaning out.
Assistant Director of the Housing and Community Development Office, Mike Belmont, says that despite what they found, they don't believe that residents are at risk.
Belmont said, “While there is nothing in the report that indicates an imminent failure, we do want to be cautious and notify the neighbors because they are in an identified fall zone.”
Belmont says they're not sure how large of an area that a collapse of the building would cover, so they're asking all residents within 100 feet of the building to take precautions.
Kathy Gorman lives across the street from the building. She said that after a decade of dealing with the exterior falling apart in front of them, she feels as though the city asking to take precautions feels like a spit to the face.
Gorman said, "They tell us to take precautions on our lives, on our visitors, on our homes. What kind of precautions does the city of Dubuque expect us to do. I mean what can we do?”
Gorman, along with several nearby residents feel that any potential saving of the building for modern use is long gone. Residents feel for their own safety, the building should be taken down.
The city of Dubuque is giving the Emerson two weeks to come up with a plan or the building will be demolished.