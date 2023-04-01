Storms damage Bellevue campground; three people hurt when rental cabins are blown over

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three people were injured when severe storms damaged cabins along the Mississippi River.
Jackson County Emergency Management officials said the victims were hurt Friday night when their small rental cabins at the Riverview RV Park were blown over and thrown into the river. They were taken to Dubuque-area hospitals to be treated for multiple injuries.
According to a press release, the storms also uprooted several trees and destroyed campers at the park.
Emergency crews searched through the debris. No one else was injured.
Officials haven't determined if the storm damage was caused by a tornado. Clean-up is underway today.