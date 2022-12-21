Smoke alarms save Dubuque residents from a house fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Smoke alarms alerted a Dubuque household to a fire in their home on Wednesday morning, and likely are the reason they made it out unharmed.
According to a press release, the fire was called in at 1:51 a.m. on Almond Street. Five adults and two children were sleeping on the second floor of the home and were able to exit before fire crews arrived.
A dog and three cats were rescued by firefighters once they arrived on scene. Although the fire was put out in 7 minutes, the home's damages are estimated to be over $150,000.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but is believed to have started in the kitchen.
“The fire started on the first floor and all the occupants were all sleeping on the second floor at the time of the fire and, without functioning smoke detectors, this incident could have had a very tragic ending,” said Dubuque Fire Chief Amy Scheller in a press release.
Scheller added, “I encourage all residents to have smoke detectors on every floor of their home and to test them regularly and replace batteries if needed. Also, most smoke detectors must be replaced after 10 years.”
Dubuque residents can request free smoke detectors that can be installed by the Dubuque Fire department staff by calling 563-589-4195.
Residents outside of Dubuque can call 563-564-4566 or visit the American Red Cross website.