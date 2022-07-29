Sick pig from Dubuque County Fair removed and exhibits open to the public

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One case of Seneca Valley virus A was confirmed by the Iowa State University in a pig at the Dubuque County Fair on Wednesday, July 27.
Seneca Valley virus A has similar signs to the Foot and Mouth disease and exhibitors were told to keep their animals in the barns with foot traffic at a minimum.
The livestock barns were opened up on Thursday after the test results came back Wednesday night. The pig tested negative for Foot and Mouth disease, but tested positive for Seneca Valley virus A.
Officials say Seneca Valley virus A only affects swine species and most swine recover from the virus.
The virus does not cross over to other species and the meat of the animal, if sold to market, does not pose any threat. The affected pig and all other animals from this farm were taken to their home farm to quarantine as a precaution.
The barn and surrounding facility were disinfected as a precaution. No other swine have shown any signs of infection.