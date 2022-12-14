Several students and adults charged in Dubuque Hempstead High School altercation

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four adults and two students are facing several charges following an altercation at Hempstead High School on Tuesday that caused the school to lockdown briefly and sent one minor to the hospital.
According to Dubuque Police, officers were dispatched to Hempstead at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a disturbance involving students and adults that were not school staff members.
At 10:34 a.m., the high school was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of the students. Officers separated the individuals involved and launched an investigation into what began the altercation. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Investigation efforts revealed that the altercation began between two students under the age of 18 in a school bathroom. Following the altercation, one of the students was sent to the school office. The other student followed and another altercation broke out between the two in the office area that required several staff members to intervene.
Shortly after, several adults and two minors arrived at the school looking for one of the students involved in the altercations. The adults and minors, all from Dubuque, began to roam the hallways and were heard making threats toward the student they were looking for.
The group eventually left the school building and were denied reentry. Despite this, the group was seen circling the building to find another entrance. School staff continually told the group to leave, but they refused.
Following the investigation, several arrests and charges were made:
- Monica Grayson: Aiding and abetting 2nd-degree burglary, aiding and abetting unlawful assembly, and trespassing.
- Vivian Grayson: 2nd-degree burglary and unlawful assembly.
- Ezekiel Lewis-Grayson: 2nd-degree burglary and unlawful assembly.
- Isaiah Turner: 2nd-degree burglary and unlawful assembly.
The two students involved in the altercation were charged as juveniles.
One student was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, and 5th-degree criminal mischief. The other student was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Dubuque Police say that additional charges are pending at this time.