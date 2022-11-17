Semi rollover in Dubuque temporarily backs up traffic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Traffic is backed up heading into Illinois through Dubuque after a semi rolled over on Thursday afternoon.
The accident took place between the Illinois bridge and the Bryant exit on Dodge Street. The truck was taken away sometime after 5:00 p.m. from the scene., though cleanup efforts are still underway.
According to Dubuque Police, the semi driver lost control while heading east and rolled over the right side embankment.
The driver's name has not been released yet, though he was not taken to a hospital for any injuries. His truck's load of recycled material and pallets was mostly lost.
Officials expect the cleanup efforts to wrap up sometime after 7:00 p.m.