Seahorses, an octopus, and more have arrived at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Twelve new exhibits and over forty new animal species have arrived to Dubuque's National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in their new Rivers to the Sea section.
The new section contains a tide pool touch tank where visitors can brush up against sea anemones and sea stars. Some of the new undersea animals include seahorses, jellyfish, octopus and bucktooth pufferfish.
Andy Allison, Vice president of Living Collections at the aquarium, says each new exhibit is meant to highlight a different conservation issue.
“Seahorses are some that stand out. Seahorses are very unique animals. They are faced with a lot of trouble in the wild. They’re used for things. They’re over fished and poached for things like traditional medicines. ”
The museum also teamed up with the city’s growing Marshallese community to add a historic Marshallese outrigger canoe that was handmade by craftsmen in Dubuque.
The exhibit opens to the public on Friday.