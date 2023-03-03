 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 89.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 AM CST Friday was 89.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Seahorses, an octopus, and more have arrived at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Twelve new exhibits and over forty new animal species have arrived to Dubuque's National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in their new Rivers to the Sea section.

The new section contains a tide pool touch tank where visitors can brush up against sea anemones and sea stars. Some of the new undersea animals include seahorses, jellyfish, octopus and bucktooth pufferfish.

Andy Allison, Vice president of Living Collections at the aquarium, says each new exhibit is meant to highlight a different conservation issue.

“Seahorses are some that stand out. Seahorses are very unique animals. They are faced with a lot of trouble in the wild. They’re used for things. They’re over fished and poached for things like traditional medicines. ”

The museum also teamed up with the city’s growing Marshallese community to add a historic Marshallese outrigger canoe that was handmade by craftsmen in Dubuque. 

The exhibit opens to the public on Friday. 

Recommended for you