Schmitt Island Developmental Corporation to mange Dubuque ice arena

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In Dubuque a non-profit called the Schmitt Island Developmental Corporation will be taking over management of the newly-branded Dubuque ice arena, as well as manage future development of Chaplain Schmitt Island.
The DRA was at the helm of both of these projects, and Kathy Buhr, their Director of Strategic Philanthropy, is heading the non-profit.
The city will still own the Dubuque ice arena while the new Schmitt Island Development Corporation manages the site when it opens next week.
Funding for the non-profit will come from the Schmitt Island Development committee.