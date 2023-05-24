Riverboat Twilight stopping in Dubuque on May 30

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Travel Dubuque has announced that the Riverboat Twilight will stop in Dubuque on May 30, kicking off the summer riverboat season.
In a press release, they announced that the boat will arrive at the Dubuque Ice Harbor at 5:15 p.m.
The Riverboat Twilight has been bringing victors to Dubuque since 2005. The boat cruises through Dubuque on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the months of May through September.
From September through October, the boat cruises through Dubuque on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Keith Rahe, President & CEO of Travel Dubuque, said in a press release, "The Riverboat Twilight brings thousands of guests to Dubuque annually. They stay at the Grand Harbor Resort, visit our attractions, and retail outlets. We are very fortunate to have the Twilight and other boats continue to bring their guests from around the country to experience our community."
The months of May through October bring around 120 stops by larger excursion boats along the Mississippi River.