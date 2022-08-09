River Bandits upset Kernels in Minor League game at the Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Kernels, going by their former name "The Bunnies", lost to the Quad Cities River Bandits, who went by "The Blue Sox" in Tuesday's Minor League game at the Field of Dreams.
In the first ever Minor League game at the Field of Dreams, the "Bunnies" lost 7-2 to the "Blue Sox."
It wasn't all gloom for the "Bunnies" though, as the team shared their once in a lifetime experience playing at the iconic field.
"It was an exciting night and something that we will remember forever, not only for myself but I think for everybody involved," said Kernels manager Brian Dinkleman.
"My high school baseball coach was here, and I had two of my uncles, an aunt, and then my cousin and parents here," said Kernels pitcher Matt Mullenbach.
The MLB match-up between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds takes place Thursday night at the Field of Dreams stadium.