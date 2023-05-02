 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Very High Fire Danger And Windy Conditions Into the
Evening...

What: Strong winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph along with relative humidity values below 25 percent
will continue the very high fire danger into the early evening.

Where: Much of central and southern Iowa.

When: Through 8 PM CDT.

Impacts: Any fires that ignite may become difficult to control.

Preparedness and Precautionary Actions: Burning is discouraged under
these conditions. Also, take care to prevent the start of accidental
fires when smoking or operating vehicles around dry vegetation.

'Pyatigorsk Park' renamed to 'Sister City International Park' in Dubuque

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- "Pyatigorsk Park" in Dubuque officially has a new name. In a 4-3 vote, the Dubuque city council voted to rename it to "Sister City International Park."

This is despite a recommendation from the city's park and recreation commission to name it as "Jaycee Park."

Councilwoman Susan Farber introduced the motion, which after extensive debate, Mayor Brad Cavanagh decided to get on board with. 

Mayor Cavanagh said, "I get that it wasn't a criteria that we specifically pointed out in discussing this, but I do think that our connection with our sister cities and this international connection that we have with the rest of the world is an important one."

The park was originally named after a Russian City with diplomatic ties to Dubuque, but city leaders decided to drop it after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

