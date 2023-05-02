'Pyatigorsk Park' renamed to 'Sister City International Park' in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- "Pyatigorsk Park" in Dubuque officially has a new name. In a 4-3 vote, the Dubuque city council voted to rename it to "Sister City International Park."
This is despite a recommendation from the city's park and recreation commission to name it as "Jaycee Park."
Councilwoman Susan Farber introduced the motion, which after extensive debate, Mayor Brad Cavanagh decided to get on board with.
Mayor Cavanagh said, "I get that it wasn't a criteria that we specifically pointed out in discussing this, but I do think that our connection with our sister cities and this international connection that we have with the rest of the world is an important one."
The park was originally named after a Russian City with diplomatic ties to Dubuque, but city leaders decided to drop it after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.