Police investigating threat against Hempstead High School

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A threat of an explosive device outside of Hempstead High School is under investigation, though Police say that they haven't found anything after wrapping up a search of the school.
In a statement from Dubuque Police, they say that they received a call at 11:17 a.m. of a "vague threat" of an explosive device.
They said in their statement, "The school resource officers and investigators from the criminal investigations division immediately implemented their threat assessment protocols with school district staff."
They continued, "Students were relocated from within the school away from the parking lot area and the police department is currently working with school district officials in clearing the parking lot and exterior of the school. No dangerous devices have been located."
Police say that dismissal times are on their usual time on Monday.
In a statement from the school district, they said, "By 1:25 p.m., the Dubuque Police Department and the Dubuque Fire Department had established a safety perimeter around the area of concern as they continue to investigate. Students done with classes for the day have been allowed to leave campus and dismissal will continue as scheduled at 2:20 p.m."
The school district says that no dangerous items have been found, though access to the building is restricted until the investigation is completed.
Dubuque Police wrapped up their search of the school by 4:00 p.m. finding no suspicious or dangerous devices. They, along with school officials, are working to identify the person who made the initial call.
Making a threat of terrorism in punishable up to 5 years in prison.