Penny the stingray in Dubuque is the only survivor after a filtration malfunction

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque is coping with a tragedy after eight stingrays died last week. Officials discovered that the stingrays died due to an issue with the filtration system.
Last Wednesday, the filtration system for the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium's stingray touch tank failed in the middle of the night and oversaturated the water with oxygen.
The alarm that they had in place for situations like this did not go off. By the time staff arrived the next morning, it was too late for many of the animals in the tank.
Andy Allison, Vice President of Living Collections and Educations, explained what happened to the stingrays.
“The pump sucked too much air into the system. It supersaturated the water and put tiny air bubbles into the water, that ended up being fatal for some of these stingrays," Allison said.
The stingray left is available for public viewing at the Delta stingray exhibit. The last stingray and sole survivor of the malfunction is named Penny.
Allison said, “These are some of the hardest days that we ever deal with. I mean we, all of the aquarists get into this industry because we care about animals and we care about the environment."
They still have two other stingrays they're holding in a backup tank. Allison says that they're reaching out to nearby aquariums to see if anyone can share some of their stingrays. He says that without the rays, it's impacting the education they're trying to bring the public.
"We raise awareness of the problems that the wild counterparts face. Without having them here in Dubuque, people don’t think about stingrays.”