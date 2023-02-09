 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck by train in Dubuque experiencing severe injuries

  • Updated
Dubuque Police (MGN)

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Illinois man was severely injured after being struck by a train in Dubuque last week.

Officers were sent to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 around 12:35 a.m. on February 5. They received a report of a person yelling for help in the area.

Police found 21-year-old Jayden Paul Upton of Rock Island lying along the Canadian National train tracks. Upton was conscious but sustained severe injuries from the train.

Upton was transported to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care.

The incident is under investigation by the Canadian National Police Service.

