One seriously injured in Dubuque crash on Thursday night

DUBQUUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Dubuque on Thursday night.
According to a press release, the crash happened in the 10000 block of Lake Eleanor Road around 11:39 p.m.
Investigation revealed that a Jeep and a Yukon were traveling eastbound when the Jeep tried to pass the Yukon.
The driver of the Jeep failed to turn the curve and went off the roadway and into a field. The Yukon traveled another 150 yards before going into the ditch and turning over.
The driver of the Jeep was transported to Mercy One before being transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for serious injuries.
The driver of the Yukon was assessed on scene by EMs but refused treatment.
The names of the drivers will be released on Friday night. The crash is still under investigation.