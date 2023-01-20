One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in Dyersville

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries.
According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a fall at Farmtek at 8:37 a.m. The incident happened at 1440 Field of Dreams Way.
When Police arrived, they found two victims that had fallen nearly 20 feet from a portable scaffold. Police immediately initiated CPR on a victim who wasn't breathing.
One person was transported to MercyOne in Dyersville, with the other person transported to MercyOne in Dubuque.
The patient transported to Dyersville was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 50-year-old Bruce Bockenstedt of Manchester.
The patient transported to Dubuque was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. No updates are available on his status at this time.
The accident remains under investigation.