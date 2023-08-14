One person killed and four injured in Dubuque County crash

CASCADE, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was killed and four others were injured in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Cascade late Sunday night.
According to police, several local agencies responded to Highway 151 in Cascade around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. One other person was flown to Iowa city to be treated for serious injuries. Three others were transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash and more details will be released at a later time.