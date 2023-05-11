One person injured in Dubuque garage fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was taken to the hospital for smoke-related injuries in a Dubuque fire on Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out on 3080 Vail Trail around 1:00 p.m. Four fire engines responded initially, but additional medic units were requested shortly after.
The fire broke out in the garage of the home, but all occupants were able to escape. First responders reported damage inside the garage, living area and attic of the home.
One person was transported to a hospital for smoke-related injuries.
A KWWL team saw crews leave the scene around 3:00 p.m.