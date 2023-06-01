 Skip to main content
One person charged with attempted murder for Dubuque stabbing

  • Updated
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - One man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Dubuque on Thursday after a stabbing incident.

The incident happened near Irving Elementary at University Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Police were conducting a welfare check at 6:10 a.m. and found a 32-year-old stab wound victim. The victim was sent to a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds to his abdominal area. 

An investigation showed the victim was stabbed earlier in the morning at an apartment on Pennsylvania Ave. 

Officers arrested 26-year-old Dayron Guzman of Dubuque and charged with attempt to commit murder. Guzman will make his initial appearance Friday morning.

Below is a map of where Dubuque Police found the victim in distress:

