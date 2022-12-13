One minor sent to hospital in Hempstead high school altercation

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hempstead High School was placed on a temporary lockdown on Tuesday morning after a "physical disturbance", which left one student being sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
According to Dubuque Police, they were dispatched at 10:22 a.m. on a report of a disturbance that involved a group of students and adults not on the school staff.
The school was placed on lockdown at 10:34 a.m. to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
According to Dubuque in Pursuit, parents received a text message from Dubuque Community Schools around 10:46 a.m. The text said that the high school was placed on a lockdown and that police were "assisting to resolve the situation."
Dubuque Community Schools issued a follow-up text at 11:08 a.m. saying that the lockdown had been lifted and that the disturbance had been resolved.
The lockdown was lifted within a half an hour of it being issued. Police say that they will remain at the school for the rest of the day.
Officers separated the people involved and are investigating the circumstances that led to the disturbance.
No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time as police are still working to identify all parties involved. There were no weapons involved in the altercation.
According to police, minor injuries occurred between the students who engaged in the altercation, with one being sent to a hospital for medical treatment.