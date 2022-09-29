One man cited in rollover crash near Peosta on Thursday; no injuries

PEOSTA, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle in a rollover crash near Peosta on Thursday.
According to a press release, around 12:04 p.m., a vehicle driven by Cecil Dwayne Williams Jr. was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in the south lane.
Williams attempted to merge in the north lane, but didn't see a vehicle in his blind spot. Williams swerved hard to the south, causing him to hit the shoulder of the road.
Williams overcorrected his vehicle and crossed both lanes, rolling over into the median.
No injuries were reported in the incident.