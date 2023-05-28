One killed in Dubuque County motorcycle crash

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- A Dunkerton man has died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash in Dubuque County on Sunday morning.
It happened on Ridge Road just before noon.
Sheriff's Deputies said 58-year-old Douglas Stearns lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and ended up in the ditch.
First responders took him to Guttenberg Hospital with what they described as serious injuries. Stearns was later airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where doctors later pronounced him dead.
Authorities said they are still investigating the crash.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Holy Cross Fire Department and the Sherrill Fire Department all responded to the crash.