One injured in Dubuque County ATV crash

SHERRILL, Iowa (KWWL)- A Sherrill man is hurt after an ATV crash early Sunday morning in Dubuque County.
A Dubuque County Conservation came across the crash just after midnight in the 14000 block of Circle Ridge Road.
Authorities said the driver of the ATV, 36-year-old Peter Schueller lost control and drove off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over, throwing him off of it.
First responders took Schueller to the hospital for treatment of what they described as minor injuries.
Authorities are still investigating the crash.