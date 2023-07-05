One firefighter treated for injuries in Dubuque house fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A firefighter was treated for minor injuries after responding to a Dubuque house fire on Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to Collins Street around 5:21 a.m. Crews found a house with smoke billowing out of it.
One hose line was deployed to the home's garage to extinguish a fire, and another hose was deployed in the basement of the house to extinguish another fire. The fires were successfully extinguished.
No civilian injuries were reported, though a firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. That firefighter was subsequently released from the hospital.
The Fire Department deems the home as "uninhabitable" following fire damage.