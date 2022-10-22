One arrested, charged in connection to Friday morning fight at Dubuque school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- A Dubuque teenager is facing charges after a fight between several students and adults outside a local school on Friday morning.
19-year-old Marquis Flowers is charged with participating in a riot. The incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Alternative Learning Center on Alta Vista Street.
According to court documents, five people were involved in the fight. Two are 19 years old, two more are 18 and another is 17.
The fight started when two people standing by the front door to the school began shouting at two other people who were getting out of a car. The four began arguing, taunting each other and physically fighting.
According to court documents, Flowers got out of the car and was involved in the altercation. The fight moved from the sidewalk to the street to the other side of the road.
Dubuque Police officers and school staff members were eventually able to intervene and stop the fighting. They separated those involved and dispersed the crowd that had gathered.
No one was severely hurt during the altercation.
Dubuque Police are still investigating the altercation. Officers are working with school officials to identify everyone involved in the fight.