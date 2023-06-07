New Vienna man killed in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man from New Vienna died from injuries sustained in a crash in Dubuque County on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Asbury Police, and Asbury EMS were dispatched around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday to the crash scene.
The crash happened at 6323 Asbury Road.
The vehicle had driven off of the west side of the road, traveling around 70 mph through a field and then down a wooden embankment.
The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.