New Vienna man killed in Dubuque County crash identified

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The New Vienna man who died after a Dubuque County crash on June 6 has been identified by authorities.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver as 64-year-old Charles Coley.
ORIGINAL: A man from New Vienna died from injuries sustained in a crash in Dubuque County on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Asbury Police, and Asbury EMS were dispatched around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday to the crash scene.
The crash happened at 6323 Asbury Road.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle had driven off of the west side of the road, traveling around 70 mph through a field and then down a wooden embankment.
The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.