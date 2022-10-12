New substance abuse care facility in Dubuque pioneering new style of treatment

DUBUQUE, Iowa(KWWL)-- Governor Kim Reynolds was in Dubuque Wednesday to help unveil a new facility that is piloting a new style of care in Iowa. Staff there say it could help keep people with substance abuse disorders off the streets.
Staff at the Liberty Recovery Community say they hope to help people recovering from substance abuse return to living life sober by providing a community of peers to people recovering from substance abuse. With this community they say they will reduce the rates of those who fall back into addiction.
Elected officials from Dubuques Mayor to Governor Reynolds attended the ribbon cutting of the new facility Wednesday afternoon. It's the first of its kind in Iowa. The facility provides 24/7 housing and care to people recovering from substance abuse.
A 24 unit apartment building was constructed to act as housing for patients along with a care facility with mental health counselors, alcoholics anonymous, and more.
Governor Reynolds shared some of her own struggles with addiction while applauding the program
“I don’t know what I would have done without the support and the encouragement in the community that surrounded me 22 years ago," Reynolds said. "That helped me believe and forgive myself and start down the path of recovery. You can do it, one day at a time, and you’re in the right place to make those dreams a reality. ”
Reynolds says she hopes for the Liberty Recovery Community to act as a pilot program that other Iowa communities can base their own treatment facilities off of.
The facility is the culmination of over a decade of work by it's creator Michelle Mihalakis. However, it was all started by the loss of her friend over 15 years ago.
“You see that gal on the wall over there," Mihalakis said, pointing to a framed photo at the entrance of the facility. "She said if you ever build a sober housing project I want to be a part of it. She would have flourished here. I think about that and my heart bleeds”
Mihalakis says by providing a community it will keep people recovering from substance abuse from falling back into addiction.
“We breathalyze twice a day," Mihalakis said. "We do urine analysis twice a week. We have high accountability here. But with love, but with a caring attitude, and it works.”
Mihalakis says it was a community driven effort. Receiving funds from the city, county, state and private donors to create the facility. While this is the culmination of almost two decades of work, Mihalakis says its nowhere near the end
“We could take this same project and build it anywhere," she said. "As long as we have the resources, we have the community backing. There’s no reason why. There should be one in maquoketa, there should one in Waterloo, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids.”
Governor Kim Reynolds indicated she wants to help spread this program to other major cities in the state, but details on how they'll do that are still being worked out.